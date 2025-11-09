Saudi Arabia executes 2 citizens for plotting attacks on places of worship

Two Saudi citizens were executed for planning to carry out attacks on places of worship, the Kingdom's Ministry of Interior said on Sunday.

Saudi nationals Fahd bin Ali bin Abdulaziz Al-Wushail and Abdulrahman bin Ibrahim bin Mohammed Al-Mansour were found guilty of committing terrorist crimes that also included targeting security facilities and security personnel and possessing weapons.

They were also convicted of manufacturing explosives, harbouring several terrorist elements and joining a foreign terrorist organisation that aims to harm the Kingdom’s security and safety, the Ministry said in a statement on its X account.

However, the statement did not indicate when any of the attacks were planned to have taken place.

Charges were brought against the two men and a ruling by a competent court has confirmed the accuasations and sentenced them to death.

The ruling was appealed but a court upheld the death sentences. A royal order was then issued to enforce the court ruling. Both executions were carried out on Sunday, November 9, 2025.

Authorities in the Kingdom have repeatedly stressted their commitment to maintain security, enforcing Islamic Shariaa law on anyone who attacks the innocent and violate their right to safety.