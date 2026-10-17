Saudi Arabia executes 5 nationals convicted of terrorism in Eastern Province

Saudi Arabia has executed five Saudi nationals convicted of terrorism-related offences in the Eastern Province, the Ministry of Interior announced on Saturday.

The five men were identified as Mohammed bin Munir bin Mohammed Al Zahir, Ali bin Abdulrab Al Hussein Al Sheikh, Hassan bin Zaki bin Mohammed Al Faraj, Reda bin Mohammed bin Ali Al Abu Abdullah, and Ali bin Hassan bin Ahmed Al Rabih.

According to the Ministry of Interior, the men were convicted of joining a foreign terrorist organisation and opening fire on security personnel, facilities and vehicles using firearms and grenades.

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They were also convicted of possessing weapons and live ammunition and providing support to finance and carry out terrorist operations in the Kingdom.

The security authorities arrested the men, and investigations led to charges being brought against them, the statement said.

A competent court subsequently found them guilty and sentenced them to death as a discretionary punishment under Islamic law. The ruling became final after being appealed and upheld by the Supreme Court, and a royal order was issued to enforce the sentences.

The executions were carried out on Saturday, October 17, 2026, in the Eastern Province, the ministry said.

The ministry said the announcement reaffirmed the Saudi government’s commitment to maintaining security, upholding justice against those who threaten public safety and violate people’s rights to life and security.

It also warned that anyone who commits similar acts would face the punishment prescribed under Islamic law.