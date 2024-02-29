Saudi Arabia executes 5 Yemenis charged with murder and robbery

Photo: AFP

Published: Thu 29 Feb 2024, 3:14 PM

Saudi Arabia executed five Yemeni charged with murder and robbery, state media reported, bringing the number of executions in the kingdom this year to 34.

An interior ministry statement, carried by the official Saudi Press Agency, said the group had been convicted of the murder of a fellow Yemeni and of "forming a gang for the purpose of theft and robbery".

The announcement came a day after seven others were executed for "establishing and financing terrorist organisations".

Last year, capital punishment was used 170 times in Saudi Arabia, according to an AFP tally based on official data.

SPA said the five men -- named as Hassan Fatini, Ibrahim Ali, Abdullah Darwish, Abdullah Majari and Hamoud Shuai -- had handcuffed the victim, Ahmed al-Aradi, and beat him over the head.

The statement said the men had lost an appeal and the verdict was upheld by the supreme court.

