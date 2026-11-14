Saudi Arabia executes 2 citizens for funding terrorist operations, firing at security

The two committed terrorist offences including joining a terrorist organisation, shooting at security personnel and security vehicles using firearms

  • PUBLISHED: Sat 14 Nov 2026, 8:20 PM
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Saudi Arabia has executed two Saudi nationals convicted of terrorism-related crimes, including joining a foreign terrorist organisation, opening fire on security personnel and providing financial support for terrorist operations in the Kingdom.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the Ministry of Interior identified the two men as Fadel bin Hassan bin Abdullah Al-Safwani and Jawad bin Abdullah bin Ali Qurairees, both Saudi citizens.

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According to the ministry, the two committed terrorist offences that included joining an external terrorist organisation, shooting at security personnel and security vehicles using firearms and explosives, possessing weapons and live ammunition, and providing financial support to fund and carry out terrorist operations inside Saudi Arabia.

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They were arrested by security authorities, and investigations resulted in formal charges being brought against them. The case was referred to the competent court, which found them guilty of the charges and sentenced them to death as a discretionary punishment.

The ruling became final after being upheld on appeal and by the Supreme Court. A royal order was subsequently issued for the implementation of the sentences.

The executions were carried out on Saturday, November 14, 2026 in the Eastern Province.

In its statement, the Ministry of Interior reaffirmed the Saudi government's commitment to maintaining security, upholding justice and implementing Islamic law against those who threaten public safety and violate people's rights to life and security.

The ministry also warned that anyone who commits similar offences would face the punishment prescribed under Islamic law.

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