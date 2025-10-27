  • search in Khaleej Times
Saudi executes man for murders, kidnapping, joining foreign terrorist group

His crimes also included shooting at security officers and vehicles

Published: Mon 27 Oct 2025, 2:18 PM

UAE Cabinet approves largest-ever federal budget for 2026

'Circle Dubai’ aims to reduce daily waste by nearly half a kg per resident

UAE jobs: Nearly 3 in 4 jobseekers reject offers after bad interviews

A Saudi citizen was executed upon royal order for committing terrorist crimes, the Kingdom's Ministry of Interior announced on Monday, October 27.

Jamal bin Abdullah bin Mohammed Al-Mubarak was caught committing crimes that included shooting at security officers and security vehicles, participating in kidnapping and murders and harboring those who carried them out.

Additionally, he was also found possessing, transporting, and smuggling weapons and explosives for terrorist purposes, and joining a foreign terrorist organisation that seeks to harm the security and safety of the Kingdom.

After arresting him, authorities began an investigation, leading to formally charging him with those crimes. Upon referral to the competent court, a ruling was issued, sentencing him to death.

The ruling became final after being upheld by the competent authority, and a royal order was issued to carry it out. The death sentence was implemented on Monday, October 27, in the Eastern Province.