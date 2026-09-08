Saudi Arabia says failing to notify job applicants of interview results is a violation

Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development has warned employers that failing to inform job applicants of the results of their interviews is a violation of labour regulations.

The ministry urged individuals who encounter such violations to report non-compliant establishments through its official application.

Under the Gulf country's human resources regulations, employers are required to notify job applicants of the outcome of their interviews — whether they have been accepted or rejected — within 30 days.

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Failure to provide this information, as well as breaches of rules governing job advertisements and interviews, constitutes a violation of the applicable regulations and can be reported by affected applicants.

The ministry is working to develop a comprehensive set of regulations and decisions aimed at strengthening and improving the labour market.

As part of these efforts, rules governing the advertising of vacancies and the conduct of job interviews have been introduced to improve services for job seekers. The regulations also seek to standardise procedures for advertising vacancies and conducting interviews across the private sector.