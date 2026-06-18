Two doctors' licences suspended over exosome promotion video in Saudi Arabia

Two doctors, who were under investigation for the use of exosome injections, had their licences suspended in Saudi Arabia.

The Ministry of Health was investigating the use of exosome injections after reports and a promotional video surfaced on social media. The practise raised concerns about how they are being used and marketed.

According to the ministry, the promotional clip showed doctors using professional titles and family connections to gain public trust and promote the exosome injection as a safe procedure.

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The ministry questioned the two doctors involved, and after finishing the required regulatory procedures, their professional licences were suspended. Authorities stressed that all medical treatments and procedures must be approved and licensed for their intended use. It urged healthcare practitioners and medical institutions to adhere strictly to authorised indications and regulatory requirements.

The incident comes amid growing interest in Exosome-based treatments, which have gained popularity in some cosmetic and aesthetic medicine circles.

In a statement, the health authority said that the approval of any cosmetic product for external use does not permit its injection or promotion with unapproved medical claims, to protect user safety.

The ministry also highlighted the importance of professional ethics: "We call upon everyone to abide by approved uses in accordance with scientific and regulatory standards. The Ministry also stresses the importance of healthcare practitioners adhering to professional ethics and their professional responsibilities," the ministry said.