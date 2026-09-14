Saudi Arabia discovers 110 million tonnes of uranium-bearing ore in Madinah

Saudi energy minister revealed discovery at IAEA General Conference in Vienna, Saudi state TV reports

  • PUBLISHED: Mon 14 Sept 2026, 2:57 PM UPDATED: Mon 14 Sept 2026, 3:26 PM
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Saudi Arabia has discovered 110 million tonnes of raw materials containing uranium concentrations in Madinah, the Kingdom's energy minister said at the IAEA General Conference in Vienna, Saudi state TV reported on Monday.

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