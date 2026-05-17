Saudi Arabia announces start of Dhul Hijjah; Eid Al Adha dates confirmed

Saudi Arabia announced that Monday, May 18, is the first day of Dhul Hijjah after the crescent moon was sighted in the Kingdom. The announcement sets in motion the sequence of important dates observed by Muslims worldwide, including Arafah Day and Eid Al Adha.

Arafah Day, the most important part of the Hajj journey and a day with major spiritual significance for Muslims worldwide, is observed on the 9th of Dhul Hijjah. This means the Day of Arafah will fall on Tuesday, May 26 (Dhul Hijjah 9), and Eid Al Adha 2026 will start on the following day, Wednesday, May 27 (Dhul Hijjah 10).

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Some countries have already declared the official day of the festival and are set to begin the month tomorrow. On Sunday evening, Malaysia and Indonesia announced that May 27 will be the first day of Eid Al Adha, and the last month of the Islamic calendar, Dhul Hijjah, will begin on May 18.

Tunisia was the first country to officially announce that Dhul Hijjah will begin tomorrow, Monday, May 18, and that Eid Al Adha will be on Wednesday, May 27.

Turkey does not sight the crescent moon and relies on calendar-based calculations, and has also announced the first day of Dhul Hijjah to be tomorrow, May 18, meaning Eid Al Adha will fall on Wednesday, May 27.

Eid Al Adha public holidays in UAE

Government employees in the UAE will enjoy an official 5-day break this Eid Al Adha. The holidays will be observed from Monday, May 25, until Friday, May 29. When combined with the weekends (Sat and Sun), this gives employees a 9-day extended holiday. Work will resume on Monday, June 1.

In Sharjah, the government operates on a 4-day workweek with a 3-day weekend (Friday, Saturday, and Sunday). This will translate the 5 days into a 10-day-long mini holiday. It will be the same for students in the emirate