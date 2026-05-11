Saudi Arabia deploys thousands of Hajj volunteers, field staff to help pilgrims

The volunteers, both men and women, will assist worshipers at key locations, including airports, land entry points, municipal facilities, and holy sites

  • PUBLISHED: Mon 11 May 2026, 1:14 PM
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Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Municipalities and Housing deployed more than 4,500 trained volunteers to support pilgrims during the 1447 AH Hajj season. Officials said the initiative is part of a wider volunteer programme expected to involve more than 20,000 participants throughout the season.

The volunteers, both men and women, will assist pilgrims at key locations, including airports, land entry points, municipal facilities, and holy sites, as part of broader efforts to improve services and streamline operations during Hajj.

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Volunteers will help with a range of field duties, including guiding pilgrims, supporting crowd movement, assisting at service sites and working alongside municipal teams on operational tasks.

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The ministry said the goal is to strengthen the municipal volunteer system and help create a smoother and safer experience for pilgrims from the moment they arrive in the Kingdom until their departure.

The announcement comes as Saudi authorities continue large-scale preparations ahead of Hajj, with multiple government agencies coordinating efforts to improve crowd management, transport, sanitation and emergency response services.

The Ministry of Municipalities and Housing said it is intensifying municipal and service readiness across Makkah, Madinah, the holy sites, and roads leading to them to handle the expected rise in traffic and pilgrim movement during the season.

In Madinah, municipal authorities said more than 5,700 field workers have been assigned to implement the city’s operational plan for Hajj this year. The Madinah Municipality said its workforce is supported by 1,234 vehicles and equipment, covering an operational area of 943 square kilometres.

Authorities said the plan focuses on improving food safety standards, boosting waste management and sustainability, maintaining roads and pedestrian walkways, and ensuring rapid emergency response during the pilgrimage season.

Saudi Arabia mobilises tens of thousands of workers and volunteers each year to support Hajj operations, one of the world’s largest annual religious gatherings.

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