Saudi Arabia denies claims about 'Asia Medical City' project, launches legal action

Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Health has denied claims made in a viral video promoting a project called 'Asia Medical City', saying the development has not received any approvals or licences and has no legal authority to advertise or operate as a healthcare facility.

The ministry said that the individual appearing in the video is a physician and former director of one of the Ministry of Health's hospitals, who has been summoned to complete the legal procedures being taken against him in accordance with the relevant regulations.

The ministry also denied claims that 50 Asian countries are participating in the project, as well as other inaccurate information contained in the video regarding healthcare regulations and procedures governing alternative medicine services, describing them as inconsistent with the Kingdom's approved laws and regulations.

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It stressed that announcing any healthcare project or providing healthcare services requires obtaining all necessary licenses and regulatory approvals in accordance with the applicable rules and procedures to ensure the project's legal status and credibility.

The ministry reiterated the importance of obtaining information from official sources and avoiding reliance on false claims or unauthorized advertisements. It also stressed its commitment to enforcing applicable laws and regulations as part of its supervisory responsibilities to protect public health and safety.