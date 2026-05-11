Saudi Arabia condemns 'treacherous attacks' targeting UAE, Qatar, Kuwait

Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the "treacherous attacks" targeting the territories and territorial waters of the UAE, Qatar, and Kuwait. The authority reaffirmed the Kingdom's support for all measures taken by the Gulf states to safeguard their security and stability.

The Kingdom called for the immediate cessation of these blatant attacks on the territories and territorial waters of the Gulf states, and of any attempts to close the Strait of Hormuz or disrupt international maritime routes. The Gulf nation stressed the importance of ensuring the protection of international waterways in accordance with relevant international laws.

On Sunday, Kuwait's armed forces detected several hostile drones in Kuwaiti airspace early and responded according to established procedures, defence ministry spokesperson Colonel Saud Abdulaziz Al-Atwan said.

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The UAE's air defences also dealt with two drones coming from Iran on Sunday, the Defence Ministry said, the latest in renewed attacks on the oil-rich Gulf country.

A cargo vessel was attacked by a drone in Qatari waters northeast of Mesaieed port on Sunday as the ship travelled from Abu Dhabi, causing a limited fire that was contained, the Qatari Defence Ministry said. No injuries were reported and the vessel continued its journey towards the port.

The UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said earlier a bulk carrier had reported being struck by an unknown projectile while sailing 23 nautical miles northeast of Doha, the capital of Qatar.

Authorities are investigating the source of the projectile, UKMTO said. The statement by Qatar's Defence Ministry did not specify the origin of the drone.

Ships in the Gulf have been attacked by Iran since the US and Israel launched air strikes on Iran on February 28. The Strait of Hormuz, the vital energy-trade chokepoint that connects Gulf oil producers to the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea, has been virtually closed since.