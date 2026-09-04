Saudi Arabian citizen stabbed in London's Mayfair, says embassy

The Saudi Embassy in the UK has said that it is closely following the case of a Saudi citizen who was stabbed in London's Mayfair area.

In a statement, the embassy said it was coordinating with the relevant British authorities and providing the citizen with the necessary care and support.

The embassy added that it was monitoring his health condition and would continue to follow up on his case until he leaves hospital in good health.

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Authorities are also investigating the circumstances surrounding the stabbing, with the Saudi Embassy stressing the importance of expediting investigations, uncovering all details of the incident and holding those responsible accountable in accordance with the law.

The man was attacked in the early hours of Friday in Mayfair in an attempted robbery targeting his valuables, including a luxury watch, Saudi Gazette reported.

The embassy also emphasised the need to take necessary measures to enhance the safety of citizens and visitors in public areas.

It urged Saudi nationals, both men and women, to exercise caution and remain vigilant, particularly in public places, and advised them against carrying valuable belongings unnecessarily.

Further details about the circumstances of the stabbing, including the victim's condition and whether any suspects have been arrested, were not immediately available.

The embassy said it remains in contact with the relevant security authorities as investigations continue.