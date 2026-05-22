Saudi Arabia bans recharging power banks onboard flights as part of new directives

Civil aviation regulator in the kingdom of Saudi Arabia has issued new directives to all airlines operating at the Gulf state's airports regarding carrying portable chargers (power banks) and electronic devices by passengers and crew onboard aircraft.

As part of the new regulations, the Saudi General Authority of Civil Aviation (SGACA) said that recharging portable chargers, or power banks during flights will be banned. In addition to this, these portable chargers must be carried only in hand luggage inside the aircraft cabin. Each passenger will be allowed to carry a maximum of two portable chargers.

The SGACA circular comes in accordance with the requirements of the International Civil Aviation Organisation, in a manner that enhances aviation safety, the authority has clarified.

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Experts in the UAE has previously told Khaleej Times that power banks can pose serious safety risks on flights, including the potential to emit toxic smoke, ignite flames, or even trigger major explosions.

“When exposed to physical or thermal stress, they can overheat, catch fire or even explode. In the confined and controlled environment of an aircraft, where factors such as cabin pressure, temperature fluctuations, and limited oxygen can impact battery performance, these devices can pose a significant fire safety risk," Dana Kamal, Director, International Business Development, MENA at NFPA has warned.