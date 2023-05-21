Saudi Arabia: Authority warns residents to take precautions amid heavy thunderstorms, rain

Army chief General Abdel Fattah Al Burhan took the long-anticipated step on Friday
Saudi Arabia's Civil Defense has called on residents to take precautions from the continued thunderstorms in most regions of the Kingdom.
The authority has advised the public to take caution from extreme weather conditions starting from Sunday, May 21, until Thursday, May 25.
In particular, it warned that the Makkah Al-Mukarramah region would be affected by moderate to heavy rains that may lead to floods, hail, and brisk winds.
Other affected regions include Asir, Al-Baha, Jazan and Najran. Moderate rains, downward winds and dust are expected in several parts of Riyadh, while light to moderate thunderstorms and active downward winds, causing dust, are expected in the regions of Tabuk, Al-Jawf, the northern borders, Madinah and Hail.
The kingdom's General Directorate of Civil Defense urged residents to stay in safe places during the rains. It warned the public to stay away from places where torrents gather such as water swamps and valleys, warning them not to swim in them as it is dangerous.
Residents were also requested to adhere to the safety instructions provided by authorities through various media and on social networking sites.
Heavy rains have also drenched several parts of the UAE over the weekend, accompanied also by lightning and thunderstorms on Saturday.
Some parts of the country will continue to enjoy rain this week, but the public have been warned to be wary of thunder and lightning. The UAE's National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has reported heavy showers in Abu Dhabi since Sunday morning. In Dubai, the Mina Jebel Ali area saw light rainfall.
The Met Department also recorded moderate to heavy rain in Ghanadhah with lightning and thunder. Al Bahia also experienced light to average rainfall. Social media platforms were abuzz with videos of rain at the Abu Dhabi International Airport; however, there are no reports of flight disruption due to weather.
ALSO READ:
Army chief General Abdel Fattah Al Burhan took the long-anticipated step on Friday
Oleksiy Danilov, secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council, confirmed on national television that Zelensky would attend the summit
Despite the dangers, the frontier's farmland offers some of the only areas in the densely-populated urban environment suitable for beekeeping
Covid-19 has wreaked global devastation and officially killed nearly seven million people, with the true figure believed to be closer to 20 million
The quake was detected at a depth of 37 kilometres (23 miles), the US Geological Service said
Official says new measures will aim to extensively restrict Russia's access to goods that matter for its battlefield capabilities
More than 840,000 people have been displaced within Sudan and over 220,000 have fled to neighbouring countries
The six new bodies recovered include a teenage boy and a teenage girl, police say