Attack on King Khalid International Airport leaves 12 killed, over 300 injured

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Twelve people were killed in an attack that targeted King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh on Saturday, October 10, 2026, the Kingdom's General Authority of Civil Aviation (Gaca) announced.

The fatalities included 4 Saudi citizens and 8 residents of the following nationalities: 2 Bangladeshis, 1 American, 1 Egyptian, 1 Jordanian, 1 Syrian, 1 Palestinian and 1 Sudanese.

Saturday's deadly attack also left 309 people injured, including individuals in critical condition. Gaca said all injured are receiving the necessary medical care at several hospitals. "The attack also caused property damage, the extent of which is currently being assessed," it added.

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Earlier, operations at the airport were temporarily suspended pending the completion of damage assessments and safety inspections of airport facilities.

The latest attack was the third one on the Riyadh aviation hub this week and comes as the Iran-backed Houthis escalated the campaign they launched this summer against the kingdom.

The attack, the deadliest in the kingdom in more than a decade, occurred without warning, with no alert issued by Saudi Arabia's threat warning system. This week's two previous attacks on King Khalid International Airport left four people dead and caused heavy damage to a Saudi commercial plane parked on the tarmac.

The Saudi-led military coalition fighting the Houthis in Yemen vowed to respond to the latest attack on the airport. "The cowardly terrorist attack by the Terrorist Houthi Militia on Saturday, October 10, 2026, on a passenger terminal at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, which resulted in deaths and injuries among civilian passengers and airport staff, constitutes a full-fledged war crime according to the Customary International Humanitarian Law.

"It is a heinous act that contradicts all principles, values, and ethics. Therefore, the Joint Forces Command of the Coalition will respond decisively to this terrorist attack in accordance with the Customary International Humanitarian Law."

Following the attack, US President Donald Trump was asked whether Washington planned to join Saudi strikes on the Houthis.

Speaking to reporters outside the White House he said: "We may. We're going to look at it. We just found out about the recent attack, so we'll make a decision. We move very quickly." He described the targeting of King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh as "terrible."

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio condemned the attacks on Saudi Arabia, saying they "demonstrate a blatant disregard for innocent civilian life."

(With inputs from Reuters)