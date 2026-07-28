Saudi Arabia arrests 14,970 for illegal border crossing, visa violations during 1 week

Saudi Arabian authorities have arrested 14,970 residency violators within one week, the Ministry of Interior revealed in a statement.

The arrests came after joint security campaigns across the country between July 16 and July 23.

The violations included illegal border crossing attempts, assisting other violators and people who violated residency laws. This included 7,437 violators of the Residency Law, 3,542 violators of the Labor Law and 3,991 violators of the Border Security Law.

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During this period, a total of 1,626 people were apprehended while attempting to enter the Kingdom illegally. The individuals included 62 per cent Ethiopians, 37 per cent Yemenis and one per cent of other nationalities.

Additionally, three people were apprehended while attempting to leave the Kingdom illegally.

A total of 18 people were arrested for transporting, sheltering, employing, or concealing violators of the Residency, Labor, and Border Security regulations.

Ongoing legal procedures

Currently, a total of 30,546 violating expatriates — 28,557 men and 1,989 women — are currently undergoing legal procedures, the authority announced in its statement.

The authorities revealed 13,251 violators have been deported, while 17,747 people have been referred to obtain travel documents to complete deportation procedures. Meanwhile, 6,113 violators have had their travel bookings arranged.

Currently, for anyone who facilitates the illegal entry of violators into the country, Saudi has set hefty penalties of up to 15 years' jail time and a fine of up to SAR 1 million. Violators also face confiscation of the vehicles and property used to commit the offense, in addition to public naming and shaming.

Authorities emphasised that this offense is considered a major crime warranting arrest and one that compromises honour and integrity.

The public has been urged to report any violations by calling 911 in the regions of Makkah, Madinah, Riyadh, and the Eastern Province and report on 999 or 996 in all other areas of the Kingdom. Residents have been assured that all reports will be treated with the utmost confidentiality, and reporters will bear no liability.