Saudi Arabia arrests over 17,000 for performing Haj without permit

Authorities also found 105 fake campaigns in various regions of the Kingdom and apprehended those responsible

Over 17,000 individuals have been arrested for attempting to perform Haj without a permit in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

According to SPA (Saudi Press Agency), The Director of Public Security and Chairman of the Haj Security Committee, Lieutenant-General Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Bassami, announced that security forces caught 17,615 people without the required legal permits. Of these, 9,509 "violated residence, work, and border security regulations," the report added.

Authorities also found 105 fake campaigns in various regions of the Kingdom. Those involved have been apprehended.

Over 200,000 non-residents of Makkah were denied entry into the city by the end of Friday. Authorities also arrested 33 people for illegally transporting individuals without permits.

