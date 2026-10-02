Saudi Arabia arrests man for harassing visitors, causing 'panic' in Makkah

Security authorities in Saudi Arabia's Makkah have arrested a man for harassing visitors and causing panic among the people in the area.

The man was apprehended after his behaviour alarmed the people ,with the Kingdom's authorities confirming that immediate action was taken against him. Further details about the arrest were not provided.

Earlier, in August this year, Saudi Arabia also arrested a man who appeared in a video harassing a woman and assaulting another. According to the Kingdom's Ministry of Interior, initial investigations found that the man has mental health issues. Legal procedures have been initiated against him, Riyadh Police said.

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Saudi Arabia continues to enforce its strict measures against harassment. The Kingdom's Anti-Harassment Law criminalises unwelcome sexual statements, acts or gestures, including those carried out through digital or modern technology.

The law allows for penalties of up to two years in prison and a fine of SAR100,000. In aggravated or repeat cases, the punishment can rise to five years in prison and a fine of up to SAR300,000.

Saudi authorities have previously taken action against people accused of harassing women. In 2021, six men were arrested after allegedly surrounding the vehicle of a foreign tourist visiting Riyadh.

“An investigation was opened against six citizens in their twenties concerning an incident in which they gathered around the vehicle of a foreign tourist who they harassed verbally and with gestures,” a public prosecution source told the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

Saudi Arabia criminalised sexual harassment in 2018, with the legislation aimed at protecting victims and creating safer public and workplace environments.

The law has since been strengthened, including provisions allowing courts to order the publication of a convicted person’s sentence in local newspapers or through other appropriate means, depending on the seriousness and impact of the crime