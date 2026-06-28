14 killed after Saudi Aramco helicopter crashes in Ras Tanura: Energy ministry

Fourteen people were killed on Sunday morning after a helicopter belonging to Saudi Arabian oil giant Aramco crashed in Ras Tanura, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The tragic incident took place at 6am on June 28, claiming the lives of everyone onboard, who were all Saudi citizens.

Investigations are underway into the cause of the crash, the Ministry of Energy confirmed, as it works with other authorities.

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The authority extended its deepest condolences and sincere sympathies to the families of those killed.

Aramco had resumed crude oil loadings on Friday at its Ras Tanura terminal in the Gulf after they were halted for nearly four months, according to Reuters.

The Ras Tanura complex, on the kingdom's Gulf coast, houses one of the Middle East's largest refineries with a capacity of 550,000 barrels per day (bpd) and serves as a critical export terminal for crude.

Back in March, Aramco had shut down its Ras Tanura refinery as a precautionary measure after it was hit by a drone. The situation was later brought under control amid regional tensions at the time.