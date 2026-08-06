Saudi Arabia appoints Rear Admiral as commander of Maritime Defence Coalition

Rear Admiral Staff Abdullah bin Salem Al Shahri on Thursday was appointed as the commander of the Multinational Maritime Defence Coalition.

The appointment follows the Saudi Ministry of Defence's announcement on July 30, and marks a key step in advancing the coalition's institutional development and enhancing its operational readiness.

He will oversee joint maritime defence operations, supervise planning and coordination among member states and with other maritime coalitions, and joint activities and missions in line with the coalition's charter, governing documents, and operational procedures.

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As part of the ongoing foundational procedures for establishing the Multinational Maritime Defense Coalition, Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Defense has announced the appointment of Rear Admiral Staff Abdullah bin Salem Al-Shahri as the coalition's commander. The appointment follows the ministry's announcement on July 30, 2026, and marks a key step in advancing the coalition's institutional development and enhancing its operational readiness.

The appointment reflects the commitment of the founding states to completing the coalition's leadership structure, strengthening its readiness to carry out its defensive mission of supporting maritime security, safeguarding freedom of navigation, securing maritime routes and strategic straits, and protecting international trade and global supply chains within the coalition's area of responsibility, in accordance with its charter and the provisions of international law.

The coalition commander will oversee joint maritime defense operations, supervise planning and coordination among member states and with other maritime coalitions, and direct the implementation of joint activities and missions in line with the coalition's charter, governing documents, and operational procedures.

The appointment also advances the establishment of the coalition's command structure and joint staff, improves its readiness to receive member states and integrate the capabilities they contribute, and enables the launch of its programs and initiatives. It will further strengthen cooperation in maritime security, information sharing, capacity building, and joint training and exercises.

Since the coalition's establishment was announced, additional countries have continued the accession process. Several states have completed signing the joint declaration, while others are finalizing their domestic procedures to sign both the joint declaration and the coalition's charter ahead of formally joining as founding members.

The Multinational Maritime Defence Coalition confirmed that it remains an open alliance — any country that shares its goals and principles can join, and applications are still being accepted. Another statement will list the countries that have finished signing on, reflecting the coalition's growing membership. This growth will make the coalition stronger and help build a broader maritime partnership open to more countries that want to support maritime security, boost international cooperation, and tackle shared challenges at sea.

Next, a planners' meeting will be scheduled for August 12 and 13 to fulfil the requirements and facilitate more countries to joun the declaration.

The appointment is a major milestone in the establishment of the coalition, as progress is made in completing its institutional framework.

It underscores the commitment of the founding states to advancing the creation of a multinational maritime defence cooperation framework that will contribute effectively to collective maritime security, enhance regional and international stability, and serve the shared interests of the international community.