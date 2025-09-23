  • search in Khaleej Times
Saudi Arabia announces the passing of its Grand Mufti

King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman have extended their condolences to the family of Sheikh Abdulaziz, the Saudis, and the wider Islamic world

Published: Tue 23 Sept 2025, 12:22 PM

Updated: Tue 23 Sept 2025, 1:19 PM

The Grand Mufti of Saudi Arabia and the Head of the Council of Senior Scholars, Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Al-Sheikh, has passed away, the Saudi News Agency (SPA) announced on Tuesday quoting the Royal Diwan.

"With his passing, the Kingdom and the Islamic world have lost a great scholar who made significant contributions in serving knowledge, Islam, and Muslims," the statement added.

Sheikh Abdulaziz, who was also the General President of Scholarly Research and Ifta, and Chairman of the Supreme Council of the Muslim World League, assumed the role of Saudi Arabia's Grand Mufti in 1999, after the death of Grand Mufti Abdulaziz Bin Baz.

The funeral prayer will be held at the Imam Turki bin Abdullah Mosque in Riyadh after the Asr prayer (3.12pm Saudi time).

Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz has also directed that an absentee funeral prayer be performed for him at the Grand Mosque in Makkah, the Prophet’s Mosque in Medina, and all mosques across the Kingdom after the Asr prayer.

King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman have extended their condolences to the family of Sheikh Abdulaziz, the Saudi people, and the wider Islamic world.