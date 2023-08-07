Saudi Arabia announces standard USB-C charging ports for all electronic devices from 2025

Ministry says that this is to improve customer experience, data transfer, and to prevent waste

Photo: AFP file

By Web Desk Published: Mon 7 Aug 2023, 6:24 PM

Saudi Arabia has announced its decision to standardise charging ports for all electronic devices to USB-C connectors.

The decision will be put into effect from January 1, 2025 (for all except portable computers or laptops). It was announced by the Saudi Standards, Metrology and Quality Organization and the Communications, Space and Technology Commission.

The standardisation is set to happen in two stages. The first stage (from January 1, 2025) will cover mobile phones and other electronic devices such as headphones, keyboards, speakers, routers, etc. The second stage, (from April 1, 2026) will apply to laptops and portable computers.

According to the authorities, the decision has been taken to improve user experience and reduce costs. It will also allow high-quality data transfers and is an environmentally sustainable option since it helps reduce waste.

Local media reported that the standardisation of charging ports would allow users to save more than SR170 million and reduce the usage of chargers by more than 2.2 million units annually.

ALSO READ: