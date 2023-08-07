Saudi Arabia announces standard USB-C charging ports for all electronic devices from 2025

The Jeddah meeting follows talks in Copenhagen in June that were designed to be informal and did not yield an official statement
Saudi Arabia has announced its decision to standardise charging ports for all electronic devices to USB-C connectors.
The decision will be put into effect from January 1, 2025 (for all except portable computers or laptops). It was announced by the Saudi Standards, Metrology and Quality Organization and the Communications, Space and Technology Commission.
The standardisation is set to happen in two stages. The first stage (from January 1, 2025) will cover mobile phones and other electronic devices such as headphones, keyboards, speakers, routers, etc. The second stage, (from April 1, 2026) will apply to laptops and portable computers.
According to the authorities, the decision has been taken to improve user experience and reduce costs. It will also allow high-quality data transfers and is an environmentally sustainable option since it helps reduce waste.
Local media reported that the standardisation of charging ports would allow users to save more than SR170 million and reduce the usage of chargers by more than 2.2 million units annually.
ALSO READ:
The Jeddah meeting follows talks in Copenhagen in June that were designed to be informal and did not yield an official statement
The medicine has been shown to work faster than other antidepressants and is designed to be taken only over a short two-week period
Minister says it could take about four months to complete the process of a census and draw new constituency boundaries
Alan Mamedi tells her she is welcome to work at Truecaller at any of its offices after finishing studies
Earlier on July 17, an earthquake of magnitude 6.3 had jolted Argentina
Queensland Supreme Court rules that the ban is unconstitutional under the Racial Discrimination Act
He rejects all the charges against him as politically motivated and accuses the government of seeking to keep him behind bars for life
The potential witness pool is vast and includes members of the former president's inner circle deeply involved in his reelection campaign