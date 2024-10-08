Saudi Arabia announces passing away of Prince Sultan bin Mohammed

Funeral prayers will be held today at Imam Turki bin Abdullah Mosque in Riyadh
File Photo
The Saudi Royal Court announced the passing away of Prince Sultan bin Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al Saud bin Faisal Al Saud.
Funeral prayers will be held for him on October 8, Tuesday after Asr prayer, at Imam Turki bin Abdullah Mosque in Riyadh.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
The Royal Court said in its statement: "May God have mercy on him, forgive him and grant him a place in his spacious gardens."
ALSO READ: