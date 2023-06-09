Saudi Arabia announces new type of e-visas for visitors

Saudi Arabia has introduced a new e-visit visa for investors.
The newest visa, which was launched by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, is for those investing in the country, and is called the 'visiting investor' visa.
The authority has said that the e-visa can be obtained online, through their platform.
The online application will be processed along with the visa, after which it will be sent to the applicant's email.
Investors from certain countries will only be eligible to apply for the e-visa in the first phase. However, it will be made available to citizens from other countries in later phases.
The introduction of this e-visa aims to ease foreign investment into the country.
