Saudi Arabia announces major change in citizenship law

Saudi Arabia has made a major amendment to the Kingdom's citizenship law. Under the new rule, children of Saudi women who are married to expats can now apply for citizenship after the age of 18, according to a news report.

The authorities approved an amendment to Article 8 of the Saudi Arabian Nationality System. The authority to grant citizenship has been given to the prime minister, a Saudi Gazette report said.

Article 8 of the Saudi Arabian Nationality System stipulates: “A person who is born in the Kingdom to a foreign father and a Saudi mother may be granted Saudi citizenship if certain requirements are met.”

Conditions include that the person needs to be fluent in Arabic language; must have permanent residence status in the Kingdom when he comes of legal age; he has to be of good conduct and sound character; should not have any criminal convictions or imprisonment for a period exceeding six months for any indecent act, the report further stated.

