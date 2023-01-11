Saudi Arabia announces major change in citizenship law

It was at a depth of 10 km; no tsunami warning was issued after the quake
Saudi Arabia has made a major amendment to the Kingdom's citizenship law. Under the new rule, children of Saudi women who are married to expats can now apply for citizenship after the age of 18, according to a news report.
The authorities approved an amendment to Article 8 of the Saudi Arabian Nationality System. The authority to grant citizenship has been given to the prime minister, a Saudi Gazette report said.
Article 8 of the Saudi Arabian Nationality System stipulates: “A person who is born in the Kingdom to a foreign father and a Saudi mother may be granted Saudi citizenship if certain requirements are met.”
Conditions include that the person needs to be fluent in Arabic language; must have permanent residence status in the Kingdom when he comes of legal age; he has to be of good conduct and sound character; should not have any criminal convictions or imprisonment for a period exceeding six months for any indecent act, the report further stated.
ALSO READ:
It was at a depth of 10 km; no tsunami warning was issued after the quake
In response to the 'grave' accident, President Macky Sall announced three days of national mourning beginning Monday
The meeting in March will scale up the support being offered to the International Criminal Court in its investigations
The last time it passed by was during the upper Paleolithic period — when Neanderthals still roamed the planet
Just before she passed away, Elena Huelva revealed to her followers that she was struggling with her health in recent weeks
The 32-year-old, nicknamed "El Raton", had allegedly helped to run his father's operations since the former Sinaloa cartel boss was extradited to the US
He previously possessed more than 50 per cent of voting rights at Ant but the changes will mean that his share falls to 6.2 per cent
Ukraine will get Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicles, self-propelled Howitzers, surface to air missiles, ammunition and other items