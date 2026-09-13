Watch: Ancient mosque, early Islamic inscriptions discovered in Saudi Arabia

As part of recent excavation works in Saudi Arabia, a major discovery was made; a mosque that is over 1,300 years old was unearthed, shedding more light on early Islamic era in the Kingdom and architectural designs of mosques at that time.

The finding was made during the fourth season of archaeological excavations at the Al-Ma'malah site in Al-Aqiq Governorate in the southwestern Saudi region of Al-Baha.

The Saudi Heritage Commission shared videos of the newly discovered site, saying that the ancient mosque contains several Islamic inscriptions, including one on the Qibla wall and another on an exterior wall. It was built with dressed granite stones.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The mosque, which measures 10m × 16m, includes a square minaret that is located in the south-east of the site and a mihrab. Remaining gypsum plaster traces were found on the interior walls. The mosque's structure is attached to eight service rooms and has three entrances; on the east, west, and south.

In comments on the discovery, a member of the archaeologists' team said: "What distinguishes this mosque is the presence of Islamic inscriptions, consisting of inscriptions or Quranic verses, located on both the interior walls and the exterior of the mosque.

A video of the excavation site was shared by the Saudi authority. Watch here:

Ancient prayer

On the mosque's Qibla wall, an ancient prayer for Prophet Mohammed (PBUH) was discovered. It says: “The blessings of the righteous and the chosen few be upon Muhammad, son of Abdullah, Amen. O God of Truth Lord of all creation”. See here:

âThe blessings of the righteous and the chosen few be upon Muhammad, son of Abdullah Amen. O God of Truth Lord of all creationâ.



On the Qibla wall, prayers upon the Prophet (PBUH) have been immortalized across the centuries in an inscription we discovered during the fourthâ¦ pic.twitter.com/wmqpXQHG64 — ÙÙØ¦Ø© Ø§ÙØªØ±Ø§Ø« (@MOCHeritage) September 13, 2026

In June, archaeologists in Saudi Arabia documented 1,774 in Al Mahd governorate in the Madinah region, including a rare stone inscription bearing the name of Umar ibn Al-Khattab, the second Caliph in Islam, which was engraved on a stone. The inscription reads: 'Allah is the Protector of Umar ibn al-Khattab in this world and the Hereafter. 'There is no god but Allah. The discovery was made in the Al-Mahd governorate in the Madinah region.