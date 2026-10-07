3 killed in attacks on two Saudi airports, over 30 injured, civil aviation says

One person was killed and eight injured in an attack on King Khalid International Airport in the Saudi capital Riyadh, and two were killed and 28 injured in an attack on facilities at Abha airport, Saudi civil aviation authorities said in a statement issued on Wednesday.

One of the attacks was on Wednesday and the other on Tuesday, it said, without saying which attack had occurred on which day.

According to the Saudi General Authority of Civil Aviation, the persons who were killed are two women from Morocco and Algeria, and one man from Sudan. The injured include those from Saudi Arabia, Bangladesh, Philippines, Egypt and Pakistan.

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