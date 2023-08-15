Saudi Arabia advises Umrah pilgrims to wear face masks while visiting holy sites

Saudi Arabia has advised pilgrims to wear face masks while visiting religious sites.

Taking to a Twitter post on Monday, the Saudi general security authority tweeted about wearing face masks for pilgrims when visiting holy sites.

The authority advised people to wear masks in order to promote safety for themselves, as well as those around them.

It specifically mentioned wearing masks in the Grand Mosque and the Noble Prophet’s Mosque and their courtyards.

