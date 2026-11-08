Saudi Arabia adds 4 more countries to tourist e-visa list

Saudi Arabia has now added four more countries to its tourist e-visa list, bringing the total number of nationalities eligible for an electronic visa to 72.

Under the latest move, citizens from Mexico, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia, and North Macedonia can now apply for a tourist visit visa electronically or upon arrival at one of the Kingdom's entry points.

The e-visa is a one-year, multiple entry visa, allowing tourists to spend up to 90 days in the country.

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The tourist visit visa allows holders to attend events, perform Umrah, attend exhibitions and conferences and visit relatives, family members and friends.

Visitors must make sure they adhere to the duration of stay specified in their visa to avoid penalties and should remember that visa renewal is not available until the visa expires.

For multiple-entry visas, the permitted duration of stay is cumulative and decreases with each visit.

The authority also reminded that a tourist visit visa does not permit paid employment and does not allow holders to perform Umrah during the Hajj season.

These are the countries currently eligible:

Bahamas

Barbados

Canada

Grenada

Panama

Saint Kitts and Nevis

United States

Mexico

Guyana

Albania

Andorra

Austria

Belgium

Bulgaria

Croatia

Cyprus

Czech Republic

Denmark

Estonia

Finland

France

Georgia

Germany

Greece

Netherlands

Hungary

Iceland

Ireland

Italy

Kosovo

Latvia

Liechtenstein

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Malta

Monaco

Montenegro

Norway

Poland

Portugal

Romania

Russia

San Marino

Slovakia

Slovenia

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

Ukraine

United Kingdom

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Serbia

North Macedonia

Azerbaijan

Brunei

China (including Hong Kong and Macau)

Japan

Kazakhstan

Kyrgyzstan

Malaysia

Maldives

Singapore

South Korea

Tajikistan

Thailand

Turkey

Uzbekistan

Mauritius

Seychelles

South Africa

Australia

New Zealand

Earlier this year, the Kingdom also launched a new tourist visa package which will allow visitors to obtain a visa as part of a extensive travel bundle, reducing the hassle of planning and booking an entire trip.

The service allows tourists to book packages that combine various elements of their trip, including airfare, accommodation at licensed tourist housing, and electronic visa processing, with the option to add experiences, activities, and events.

Around the same time, the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah also launched a multiple-entry Umrah visa, allowing holders to enter Saudi Arabia several times during its 365-day validity period from the date of issuance.

The visa will be temporarily suspended after each departure and reactivated for future visits once all requirements are met. It will also not be available for entry during the Hajj season, from 1 Dhul Qidah to 13 Dhul Hijjah.