National Day celebration: Saudi Arabia to light up skies, seas with dazzling shows

From the sky to the sea, Saudi Arabia is set for dazzling 95th National Day celebrations.

The Kingdom is gearing up for a breathtaking celebration, featuring jaw-dropping aerial stunts, naval displays, and glittering fireworks, which will treat both residents and visitors.

The General Entertainment Authority (GEA), chaired by Turki Al Sheikh, is behind the spectacular lineup, which will take place across all regions. Under the slogan 'Our pride is in our nature', cities will come alive with aerobatic aircraft painting the skies in vibrant colours, while the seas will host naval demonstrations featuring frigates and patrol boats. Adding to the spectacle, a grand land parade will showcase military vehicles, equipment, and a marching band, combining pageantry with patriotic pride.

The celebrations are being organised in collaboration with a host of national agencies and organisations, including the Presidency of the Royal Guard, Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Interior, Ministry of National Guard, Saudi Arabian Airlines, Flyadeal, Riyadh Air, and more. The main National Day event will be broadcast live on the Saudi channel, ensuring everyone can join in the excitement.

Watch below how Saudi plans the grand celebration:

Fireworks to light up in 14 cities

The skies won’t just be alive with planes—the evening will also sparkle with fireworks. Starting at 9pm on September 23, 14 cities will host synchronised fireworks displays, each lighting up the night with stunning colours and patterns.

Riyadh: Binnaban historic area

Dammam: Waterfront

Jeddah: Jeddah Art Promenade and Yacht Club (seven-minute display)

Madinah: King Fahd Central Park

Hail: Al-Salam Park

Other cities joining the spectacle include Arar, Sakaka, Abha, Al-Baha, Tabuk, Buraida, Jazan, Taif, and Najran, with fireworks continuing into the evening of September 24 in select locations.

From skies to seas and city streets, Saudi Arabia’s 95th National Day promises a truly unforgettable celebration, blending culture, patriotism, and entertainment in a way that unites the Kingdom.