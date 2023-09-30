Saudi Arabia: 7 arrested for impersonating police on social media, imitating them for comedic purposes

It broke off from Antarctica some 100 million years ago and then from Australia nearly 80 million years ago
Authorities in Saudi Arabia have arrested 7 people in connection to a social media post made by the accused.
The residents had reportedly made a video in which they were comically impersonating local police in a commercial store.
Authorities said in a statement that the accused had been arrested as it was clear that the intent of creating such content was to increase the number of their followers and to obtain views.
Authorities have also said that five of the seven arrested are citizens of the Kingdom whereas, the two others are of Arab descent.
The accused have been referred to Public Prosecution, legal action has also been taken against them.
