Saudi Arabia: 49-year-old man saved from suffocation after car key gets stuck in airway

Police issued a statement saying there was 'no information to indicate that a criminal offence has been committed'
A 49-year-old man was rushed to the emergency department in Saudi Arabia's Al Qunfudhah Governorate, after he was experiencing trouble breathing.
According to the country's Ministry of Health, a clinical exam and X-ray was conducted on the patient after he arrived at the hospital.
Tests showed that a car key was stuck in his trachea. The patient then admitted that he was playing with the key in his mouth, when he accidentally swallowed it. This caused him to partially suffocate.
Being a heart patient, the process of extracting the car keys was complicated for doctors.
However, surgical intervention took place in the form of an endoscopy. The key was safely extracted in a remarkable feat through laparoscopy.
The patient was discharged from the hospital after the successful procedure.
ALSO READ:
Police issued a statement saying there was 'no information to indicate that a criminal offence has been committed'
The neurochemical dopamine has become a boogeyman for people worried about addiction and indulgence. But the real story is a lot more complex
Nothing but a charred frame remained of the installation first created in 1967
He won accolades for the way he depicted themes and characters that floated between the mundane reality of everyday life and the lofty world of ideas
Leslie Van Houten becomes the first Manson follower to walk free after serving 50 years of a life sentence and will be spending a year at a halfway house to adjust to a world of technology
The Instagram photo shows Zuckerberg alongside Israel Adesanya, a two-time UFC Middleweight champion, and Featherweight Champion Alex Volkanovski
The British government said it will be launching a medical rehabilitation centre for Ukrainian soldiers along with the signing of a new framework with the G7 members
Several leaders said it was too risky to admit Ukraine during the conflict; and there are concerns about corruption and the country's unstable democracy