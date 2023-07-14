Saudi Arabia: 49-year-old man saved from suffocation after car key gets stuck in airway

During an examination, he said that he was playing with the key in his mouth after which it got stuck in his trachea

Photo: Saudi Arabia Ministry of Health

By Web Desk Published: Fri 14 Jul 2023, 9:36 AM

A 49-year-old man was rushed to the emergency department in Saudi Arabia's Al Qunfudhah Governorate, after he was experiencing trouble breathing.

According to the country's Ministry of Health, a clinical exam and X-ray was conducted on the patient after he arrived at the hospital.

Tests showed that a car key was stuck in his trachea. The patient then admitted that he was playing with the key in his mouth, when he accidentally swallowed it. This caused him to partially suffocate.

Being a heart patient, the process of extracting the car keys was complicated for doctors.

However, surgical intervention took place in the form of an endoscopy. The key was safely extracted in a remarkable feat through laparoscopy.

The patient was discharged from the hospital after the successful procedure.

