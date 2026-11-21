Saudi Arabia will introduce a Domestic Minimum Top-up Tax (DMTT) of 15 per cent on qualifying multinational companies from January 1, 2027, targeting groups with annual consolidated revenues of at least 750 million Euros.

The Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority (ZATCA) said the measure will apply to constituent entities of multinational enterprise (MNE) groups that meet the revenue threshold in at least two of the four fiscal years preceding the year in which the tax applies.

The tax is designed to ensure that profits generated in Saudi Arabia by covered multinational groups are subject to a minimum effective tax rate of 15 per cent, in line with global tax standards.

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ZATCA clarified that the 15 per cent threshold applies to companies' effective tax rates on profits, not their total revenues. The top-up tax will be collected in Saudi Arabia when a group's effective tax rate falls below the global minimum.

The measure forms part of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) and G20's global minimum tax framework, known as Pillar Two, which aims to prevent multinational companies from benefiting from excessively low tax rates across jurisdictions.

However, the new tax will not apply to all businesses operating in the Kingdom. ZATCA said its scope is limited to eligible entities belonging to qualifying multinational groups, excluding purely domestic companies that have no foreign branches and are not part of a covered MNE group.

The authority said the move aims to protect Saudi Arabia's tax rights on profits generated within its jurisdiction while aligning the Kingdom's tax framework with international standards.

Companies seeking further information can contact ZATCA through its 24-hour call centre on 19993, its customer care account on X, or through the live chat service on its website.