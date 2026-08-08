Saudi Arabia arrests 14,440 for residency, labour violations in one week

Authorities in Saudi Arabia arrested 14,440 people for residency, labour and border security violations during a week-long crackdown across the Kingdom, according to the Ministry of Interior.

The arrests were made between July 30 and August 5, with 7,090 people violating residency rules, 3,932 breaching border security regulations and 3,418 violating labour laws.

Authorities also arrested 1,593 people while attempting to enter Saudi Arabia illegally. Of these, 40 per cent were Yemeni nationals, 59 per cent were Ethiopians, and 1 per cent were from other nationalities. Another 32 people were arrested for attempting to leave the Kingdom illegally.

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A further 25 people were arrested for helping violators, including by transporting, sheltering, employing or concealing them.

The ministry said 32,012 people are currently undergoing procedures for violating the regulations, including 29,995 men and 2,017 women. Of these, 18,131 were referred to their diplomatic missions to obtain travel documents, 6,357 were referred to complete travel arrangements and 10,827 were deported.

The Ministry of Interior warned that anyone who helps violators enter Saudi Arabia, transports them within the Kingdom, shelters them or provides any form of assistance could face up to 15 years in prison and a fine of up to one million riyals.

Authorities may also confiscate vehicles and properties used to transport or shelter violators and publicly name those involved. The ministry said such offences are considered serious crimes warranting arrest.

It urged residents to report violations by calling 911 in Makkah, Madinah, Riyadh and the Eastern regions, and 999 or 996 in other parts of the Kingdom.