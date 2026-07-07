Saudi announces up to SAR100,000 fee for 24-hour businesses; fuel stations exempt

Saudi Arabia has announced new regulations for 24-hour businesses, introducing an annual fee of up to SAR100,000 to operate around the clock, as per reports from local media outlets.

Businesses will now have to apply for permits from the relevant municipality and police to run operations for 24 hours along with an annual fee of up to SAR100,000.

The Ministry of Municipalities and Housing will decide the fees and whether businesses can be exempt from it on the basis of the nature of the activities.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Several activities have been exempted from the fee, which include fuel stations and service centres located outside urban areas, pharmacies, hotels, hotel apartments, resorts and similar accommodation facilities, wedding halls, recreational rest houses, medical services and educational institutions.

The permit is for those planning to work between 12am and 5am, with no restrictions during Ramadan and Eid holidays.

The authority has granted municipalities the jurisdiction to designate streets and commercial areas for businesses to operate full time, given this does not adversely affect residential neighborhoods or quality of life.

Under the new law, businesses must also adhere by Saudi labour laws and those related to women's employment.

Businesses will also be required to comply with all laws under the new regulations and have the right to appeal decisions regarding implementation with the competent authorities.