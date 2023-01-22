Saudi announces up to 1 million riyal fine for tourism facilities violating rules

They also discuss joint efforts to curb nuclear programme in Iran
Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Tourism on Sunday announced new penalties on tourism facilities violating government rules.
In a tweet on its official handle, the ministry said the move is to complement its efforts to develop the Kingdom’s tourism sector. The ministry warned of fines of up to one million riyals and closure of the facilities that do not obtain a licence before March 25.
The new rule targets tourism accommodation facilities, tourism accommodation facilities management, tour operators, general travel and tourism services, travel and tourism agencies, tourism accommodation booking, tourism consultancy and tour guides.
The facilities which already have a licence should apply the new regulation standards for each activity while the unlicensed facilities should obtain a licence before March 25, the ministry said.
