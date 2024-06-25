E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Saudi announces new chief key holder of Kaaba

This announcement came after the passing of the 109th guardian of Kaaba

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

 

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents
Screengrab from Instagram: The Holy Mosque's
Screengrab from Instagram: The Holy Mosque's

Published: Tue 25 Jun 2024, 8:38 AM

Abdul Wahab bin Zain Al Abidin Al Shaibi is the new chief key holder of the Holy Kaaba, according to a post on X on Monday, June 24 by an official handle, Inside the Haramain.

This announcement came after it was announced on June 22 the passing of Sheikh Saleh Al Shaiba, the 109th successor to the companion Uthman ibn Talha, and the 109th guardian of the Kaaba.


Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

"May God grant me success in carrying out this duty under the government of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and his Crown Prince," said the new chief key holder.


It is customary to hand over the key of the Kaaba to the eldest in the family. His first task will be to hand over the Kiswah of the Kaaba and dress it on first of Muharram.

Screengrab from Instagram: The Holy Mosque's
Screengrab from Instagram: The Holy Mosque's

ALSO READ:

Web Desk


More news from World