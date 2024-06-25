Saudi announces new chief key holder of Kaaba

Conservatives on track to be left with just 53 seats in 650-member House of Commons, with the opposition Labour Party forecast to win 516
Abdul Wahab bin Zain Al Abidin Al Shaibi is the new chief key holder of the Holy Kaaba, according to a post on X on Monday, June 24 by an official handle, Inside the Haramain.
This announcement came after it was announced on June 22 the passing of Sheikh Saleh Al Shaiba, the 109th successor to the companion Uthman ibn Talha, and the 109th guardian of the Kaaba.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
"May God grant me success in carrying out this duty under the government of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and his Crown Prince," said the new chief key holder.
It is customary to hand over the key of the Kaaba to the eldest in the family. His first task will be to hand over the Kiswah of the Kaaba and dress it on first of Muharram.
ALSO READ:
Conservatives on track to be left with just 53 seats in 650-member House of Commons, with the opposition Labour Party forecast to win 516
The country has allocated 70% of $100 million pledge to UN, humanitarian agencies in Sudan
Under the proposal, the prime minister would be elected for five years and the coalition supporting the winning candidate will be given at least 55% of seats
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, 52, due to make her electoral debut from one of two seats that Rahul won recently but needs to vacate
The pop star has two concerts scheduled in Chicago this weekend and two shows in New York City next week, according to his website
Hezbollah escalated attacks last week after its leading commander was killed in an Israeli strike in the village of Jouaiyya on Tuesday
Rahul Gandhi, who contested from two seats -- Rae Bareli and Wayanad, won both constituencies by huge margins in Lok Sabha elections 2024
A total of 2,764 cases of 'heat exhaustion' was recorded on Sunday alone, the Saudi health ministry announced