Saudi announces new chief key holder of Kaaba

Screengrab from Instagram: The Holy Mosque's

Published: Tue 25 Jun 2024, 8:38 AM

Abdul Wahab bin Zain Al Abidin Al Shaibi is the new chief key holder of the Holy Kaaba, according to a post on X on Monday, June 24 by an official handle, Inside the Haramain.

This announcement came after it was announced on June 22 the passing of Sheikh Saleh Al Shaiba, the 109th successor to the companion Uthman ibn Talha, and the 109th guardian of the Kaaba.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

"May God grant me success in carrying out this duty under the government of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and his Crown Prince," said the new chief key holder.