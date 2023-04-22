Saudi announces first civilian evacuations from Sudan

A boat carrying Saudi citizens and other nationals rescued from battle-scarred Sudan arrived Saturday in Jeddah, Saudi state television said, in the first announced evacuation of civilians since fighting there began.
"The first evacuation vessel from Sudan has arrived, carrying 50 (Saudi) citizens and a number of nationals from friendly countries," the official Al-Ekhbariyah television said.
The boat docked at the Red Sea port of Jeddah where four other ships carrying 108 people from 11 different countries was expected to arrive later from Sudan, the broadcaster said.
Al-Ekhbariyah carried footage of large vessels arriving in Jeddah's port. It also released a video showing women and children carrying Saudi flags on board one of the ships.
Saturday's evacuations mark the first major civilian rescue since violence in Sudan broke out on April 15.
Hundreds have died due to the battles between forces loyal to army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his deputy turned rival Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, who commands the powerful paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).
Heavy gunfire, loud explosions, and fighter jets roared in many parts of the capital Saturday morning, according to witnesses.
ALSO READ:
The condition of the victim, who was shot in the abdomen and hand, is reported to be stable
The closure, a result of the company's workforce being reduced by 15 per cent, marks the end of one of the most notable news websites of the Internet era
The place also has the largest mosque in the country
Bangladesh saw its highest temperature for almost 60 years in the past week, while in India at least 13 people died from heatstroke along with two in Thailand
Its capsule had been scheduled to separate from the first-stage rocket booster three minutes into the flight, but separation failed to occur, and the rocket blew up
The last eight years were the world's eight hottest on record — reflecting the longer-term warming driven by greenhouse gas emissions
People parked their caravans, pitched telescopes and donned protective glasses to watch the moon seemingly creep across the sun's surface before the totality