Riyadh Air launches daily flights to Dubai as part of expansion plans

As part of its expansion plans, Saudi airline Riyadh Air has launched daily flights to Dubai, the new carrier announced on Thursday, June 18. The non-stop flight takes off at 14.05pm from King Khaled Airport (RUH) in Riyadh and at 18.30pm from Dubai International Airport (DXB).

Launched in 2023, Riyadh Air is Saudi Arabia's second national airline after Saudia, and is owned by the country's Public Investment Fund. USDOT said "the grant of this authority is consistent with the public interest." The airline launched its first London flight on its new Boeing fleet last week.

On Tuesday, the carrier won the right to operate flights to and from the United States, according to a statement by the US Transportation Department. Riyadh Air told USDOT when it sought approval last month that it intends to operate to more than 100 international destinations by 2030 and currently has or is planning partnerships with at least 10 international air carriers including Delta Air Lines.

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Deliveries are set to bring Riyadh Air fleet to eight by the end of July, and it plans to fly to 22 cities by March 2027, Riyadh CEO Tony Douglas said last week.

With up to 72 787s and as many as 60 A321neos and 50 A350s on order, Douglas calls it "the biggest global aviation startup in modern history". The airline is part of the oil-producing country's plan to diversify its economy into new industries such as tourism, logistics and technology.

Riyadh Air has announced routes to Cairo, Jeddah, Madrid and Manchester so far, and cities in India are likely to follow, Douglas said.