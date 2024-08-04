Video: 1 killed in Saudi flash flood as bridge partially washes away

Farmers in 55 regions of the country have begun harvesting the new crop, and the pace of harvesting is twice as fast as last year, says Deputy Prime Minister Patrushev
A flash flood from the mountains of southwestern Saudi Arabia swept away part of a bridge in Jizan province, killing one person on Saturday, state media reported.
State television news channel Al-Ekhbariya aired images of two vehicles caught up in the floodwaters, one of them crushed by a collapsed bridge support.
It said several people were also injured in the bridge collapse at an important crossroads inland from the Red Sea port city of Jizan.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
The National Centre for Meteorology warned Saturday that more heavy rainfall was still to come in Jizan province, with thunderstorms forecast in the mountains.
Jizan province has starkly different climates. The narrow coastal plain along the Red Sea experiences some of the highest temperatures in Saudi Arabia, but the mountains inland, which rise to 3,000 metres (10,000 feet), are much cooler, with significant rainfall even in summer.
ALSO READ:
Farmers in 55 regions of the country have begun harvesting the new crop, and the pace of harvesting is twice as fast as last year, says Deputy Prime Minister Patrushev
They demand subsidised fuel, free education; police fire tear gas at protesters in Abuja
Sterilisation techniques have been used in other parts of the world but the Valencia government-funded lab, using its experience with fruit flies, is pioneering their use on tiger mosquitoes
The debilitating condition, which robs people of their memories and cognitive abilities, currently affects more than 55 million people across the world
The 62-year-old was a household name in Britain for more than two decades, covering subjects like the death of Queen Elizabeth 2 and major elections
The 68-year-old would succeed Ismail Haniyeh, who was assassinated in Iran on Wednesday
Ismail al-Ghoul and Ramy El Rify were killed in the strike, said Qatar's flagship TV
It follows an announcement from Burundi on July 25 of three confirmed cases, while the Democratic Republic of Congo on July 20 reported more than 11,000 suspected cases including around 450 deaths