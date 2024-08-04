Video: 1 killed in Saudi flash flood as bridge partially washes away

Photo: X

Published: Sun 4 Aug 2024, 8:20 AM Last updated: Sun 4 Aug 2024, 8:57 AM

A flash flood from the mountains of southwestern Saudi Arabia swept away part of a bridge in Jizan province, killing one person on Saturday, state media reported.

State television news channel Al-Ekhbariya aired images of two vehicles caught up in the floodwaters, one of them crushed by a collapsed bridge support.

It said several people were also injured in the bridge collapse at an important crossroads inland from the Red Sea port city of Jizan.

انهيار جسر بسبب الأمطار الغزيرة في جازان جنوب السعودية #مركز_العاصفة

