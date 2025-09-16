Rubio arrives in Doha for talks after Israeli strike on Qatar

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio arrived in Qatar on Tuesday a week after an Israeli strike on the Gulf state targeting leaders of the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

Rubio landed in Doha after departing Israel where he said the US would ask Qatar to continue its work mediating the war in Gaza despite the strike.

The Israeli attack on Hamas, while the Palestinian group was in Qatar for negotiations, drew international condemnation and led to an emergency Arab-Islamic summit.

In the wake of the strike, Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani called Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu a 'narcissist'.

He urged the international community on Sunday to "stop using double standards" and punish Israel for what he described as its "crimes".

He reiterated that Israel's "practices" will not stop Doha's mediation efforts with Egypt and the US to end the war in Gaza.