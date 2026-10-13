Funeral held for Indian victim of Riyadh airport attack, 4 remain in ICU: Embassy

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The embassy in Riyadh has provided an update on the Indian victims of attacks on the King Khalid International Airport on October 10. One Indian national was killed in the attack, which left several others injured.

The Indian embassy confirmed that the funeral rites for the Indian victim had been completed on Monday, attended by the Indian ambassador and embassy officials.

"The funeral rites of late Mohammed Yousef Ali, who unfortunately lost his life in the Riyadh airport attack, were completed on October 12, 2026 in Riyadh, as per the wishes of his family," the embassy said.

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Regarding other Indian nationals impacted by the strike, the embassy disclosed that four persons currently remain in ICU, another four are receiving medical care in the normal ward, while three persons have been discharged.

"The Embassy officials continue to visit the hospitals where the injured Indian nationals are receiving medical treatment, and are in constant touch with their family members and providing all possible support," the mission added.

On Tuesday, the Embassy of India in Riyadh issued a comprehensive security advisory for all Indian nationals residing in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, urging them to prioritise safety and strictly observe official guidelines amid the ongoing security situation.

"In view of the current situation, all Indian nationals in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia are advised to remain calm and vigilant, stay indoors in case of an aerial attack, and follow the instructions issued by local authorities through official channels," the Embassy stated in an advisory shared on X.

Addressing the spread of unverified information online, the Embassy strongly cautioned citizens against sharing content related to the incidents. "Indian nationals are strongly advised to refrain from circulating or reposting any videos or news related to the ongoing events," the advisory noted.

Despite the heightened security situation, the mission confirmed that diplomatic and consular services remain operational. "Embassy of India, Riyadh and Consulate in Jeddah and its outsourced passport/attestation services through VFS, are continuing to function normally," the statement affirmed.

Air travel to Saudi Arabia disrupted

Addressing transportation disruptions, the advisory highlighted that the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) had announced the suspension of operations at the King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, while flight operations at other major airports such as Dammam, Jeddah, and Medina are continuing but face some disruptions.

Indian carriers have temporarily halted their services to the Kingdom. "Air India and Air India Express flight operations to and from Riyadh, Dammam and Jeddah have been suspended until October 17, 2026, as per the information available at 1345 hrs on October 13 (Saudi time)," the embassy said.

Additionally, Akasa Air has suspended flight operations to and from Riyadh and Jeddah until October 17, 2026, as per the information available at 0900 hrs on October 13 (Saudi time). Similarly, Indigo Airlines has suspended flight operations to and from Riyadh, Dammam, Jeddah, and Medina until October 17, 2026, as per the information available at 0940 hrs on October 13 (Saudi time).

Meanwhile, foreign carriers continue limited operations. "Scheduled flights by Saudia airlines continue to operate from Dammam, Jeddah and Medina. Flynas is operating scheduled flights on the Dammam-Lucknow sector," the embassy clarified.

"Indian nationals are advised to remain in regular contact with respective airlines and verify the latest status of their flights," the advisory recommended. "Indian nationals in emergency who wish to depart Saudi Arabia may also avail flights available from airports in neighbouring Gulf countries, particularly Qatar and Bahrain. However, it may be noted that this is subject to obtaining visa from the respective country as per their rules".

Temporary visa extensions

On visa extensions caused by travel disruptions, Saudi authorities have offered temporary relief. "As informed by the concerned Saudi authorities, Indian nationals who have arrived in Saudi Arabia on Visit/Tourist/Umrah/Business visas but forced to overstay their visa due to non-availability of flights, would be allowed to exit without payment of fines," the advisory shared, while emphasising that it is important that people whose visas have expired should exit the Kingdom at the earliest as soon as flights become available.

To assist the community, the Embassy has opened 24x7 Control Room to provide necessary assistance to Indian nationals in Saudi Arabia. Distressed citizens can contact the control room via telephone at +966-11-488469 or toll-free within KSA at 8002471234, via WhatsApp messages at +966-536216082, or by email at cw.riyadh@mea.gov.in.

The Embassy concluded by encouraging community members to follow its official social media handles for legitimate updates on X.

The advisory comes as tensions between the Saudi-led coalition and Yemen’s Houthi movement continue to escalate.

The Joint Forces Command of the Coalition issued an urgent warning to residents in the Houthi-controlled Yemeni capital Sana'a, advising them to vacate the area surrounding an energy site ahead of planned military action. He clarified that the evacuation order was issued "for the purpose of carrying out a qualitative operation."

[With ANI inputs]