Ramadan 2024: Qatar announces first day of holy month

The police investigate the cause of the fire at their house in Ontario, urge anyone with information to come forward
Qatar has announced that with the sighting of the Ramadan crescent on Sunday, the holy month will begin on March 11, 2024.
Ramadan, determined by the lunar Islamic calendar in which months span either 29 or 30 days, commences and concludes based on the sighting of the crescent moon. Hence, Ramadan is not set on any specific days annually.
Local media in Saudi Arabia earlier announced that the crescent moon had been spotted in the Kingdom, making Monday the first day of fasting for Muslims in the country. Soon after, UAE too made a similar announcement.
While Kuwait and Bahrain will also start the holy month on March 11, Oman reported that the crescent moon was not sighted and that it will observe the first day of Ramadan on March 12.
Muslims worldwide will observe the holy month of Ramadan as a period of profound spiritual reflection and celebration.
The US President says many Americans share concerns about Netanyahu's handling of the Gaza war
US said it was concerned about the law, citing respect for religious freedom and equal treatment as a fundamental democratic principle
The fast food chain has about 40,000 restaurants worldwide, with more than 14,000 stores in the United States
BJP top receiver with Rs120 billion; lottery and gaming firm Future Gaming and Hotel Services tops the list with donation of Rs13.68 billion
Petroleum ministry says the reduction by Rs2 will help control inflation and increase consumer confidence and spending
Police say suspected victims of human trafficking were forced into conducting various online scams at a centre in Manila
The depth of the quake was estimated at 10km, the German Research Centre for Geosciences said