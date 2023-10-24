Qatar's Emir: Israel shouldn't get unrestricted OK to kill

Sheikh Tamim: 'We call for a serious regional and international stance against this dangerous escalation ... which threatens the security of the region and the world'

Qatar's Emir His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani addresses the 78th Session of the UN General Assembly in New York City. – Reuters file

Qatar's ruling emir on Tuesday urged the international community not to grant Israel "unrestricted authorisation to kill" Palestinians in its fight against Hamas, in what he called a dangerous escalation that threatens global security.

"We say enough. Israel shouldn't be granted an unconditional green light and unrestricted authorisation to kill," His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani said in an annual speech to open the Gulf Arab state's advisory Shura council, his first public comments since Qatar began its most recent efforts to mediate between Israel and Hamas.

The Palestinian health ministry said the Gaza death toll had topped 5,000 in two weeks of Israeli air strikes in response to Hamas' surprise Oct. 7 attack on southern Israel, in which the militant group killed more than 1,400 people and captured more than 200 hostages.

Since then, Qatar has had an open dialogue with both Israel and Hamas which has brought about the release of four hostages held by Hamas, including two Israeli women on Monday.

"We call for a serious regional and international stance against this dangerous escalation that we are witnessing, which threatens the security of the region and the world,” Sheikh Tamim said.

"We do not accept double standards and acting like the lives of Palestinian children aren't accounted for, as if they don't have faces or names."