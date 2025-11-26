Qatari citizens exempt from Canada visa, can now apply online for eTA

Canada's eTA is an electronic programme that is designed for citizens of visa-exempt countries
Qatari citizens are no longer required to apply for a visa before visiting Canada, the Gulf country's Ministry of Interior unveiled on Tuesday, November 25. This is due to the fact that Qatar joined Canada's Electronic Travel Authorization (eTA) programme.
According to this programme, which is designated for citizens of visa-exempt countries wishing to travel to or transit through Canadian territory, Qataris can obtain an electronic travel approval via a process that only takes minutes.
In announcing the big development, the Qatari Ministry shared a QR code to guide citizens to the Electronic Travel Authorization to apply.
The step comes as a result of ongoing cooperation and coordination between Qatar and Canada. "One of the key milestones was the visit of a delegation from the Department of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) to the Ministry of Interior in the State of Qatar from June 4 to 6, 2024," the Qatari Ministry commented.
Canada's eTA is an electronic programme which is designed for citizens of visa-exempt countries, allowing them to enter or transit through Canada through a simple online application. This applies to air travel so if nationals of these countries want to travel to Canada via sea or land, they do not have to issue an eTA. The cost of applying via the programme is only 7 Canadian dollars.
Here's a list of countries whose nationals are not required to get Canada visa prior to travel and can apply online to get eTA:
Andorra
Australia
Austria
Bahamas
Barbados
Belgium
British citizen
British National (Overseas)
British overseas citizen (re-admissible to the United Kingdom)
British overseas territory citizen with citizenship through birth, descent, naturalization or registration in one of the British overseas territories of:
Anguilla
Bermuda
British Virgin Islands
Cayman Islands
Falkland Islands (Malvinas)
Gibraltar
Montserrat
Pitcairn Island
Saint Helena
Turks and Caicos Islands
British Subject with a right of abode in the United Kingdom
Brunei Darussalam
Bulgaria
Chile
Croatia
Cyprus
Czech Republic
Denmark
Estonia
Finland
France
Germany
Greece
Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People’s Republic of China, must have a passport issued by Hong Kong SAR.
Hungary
Iceland
Ireland
Israel, must have a national Israeli passport
Italy
Japan
Republic of Korea
Latvia
Liechtenstein
Lithuania
Luxembourg
Malta
Monaco
Netherlands
New Zealand
Norway
Papua New Guinea
Poland
Portugal
Romania (electronic passport holders only)
Samoa
San Marino
Singapore
Slovakia
Slovenia
Solomon Islands
Spain
Sweden
Switzerland
Taiwan, must have an ordinary passport issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Taiwan that includes the personal identification number
United Arab Emirates
Vatican City State, must have a passport or travel document issued by the Vatican