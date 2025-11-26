  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Wed, Nov 26, 2025 | Jumada al-Thani 5, 1447 | Fajr 05:22 | DXB weather-sun.svg26.1°C

Qatari citizens exempt from Canada visa, can now apply online for eTA

Canada's eTA is an electronic programme that is designed for citizens of visa-exempt countries

Published: Wed 26 Nov 2025, 8:42 AM

Top Stories

New Year's Eve in Dubai: Best spots to watch Burj Khalifa fireworks for free

New Year's Eve in Dubai: Best spots to watch Burj Khalifa fireworks for free

Posting photos of deceased online: UAE experts warn of up to Dh500,000 fine, mental trauma

Posting photos of deceased online: UAE experts warn of up to Dh500,000 fine, mental trauma

UAE: Low-pressure system, cold air mass to affect country until November 29

UAE: Low-pressure system, cold air mass to affect country until November 29

Qatari citizens are no longer required to apply for a visa before visiting Canada, the Gulf country's Ministry of Interior unveiled on Tuesday, November 25. This is due to the fact that Qatar joined Canada's Electronic Travel Authorization (eTA) programme.

According to this programme, which is designated for citizens of visa-exempt countries wishing to travel to or transit through Canadian territory, Qataris can obtain an electronic travel approval via a process that only takes minutes.

Recommended For You

UAE slams Sudan's General Burhan's repeated ceasefire refusal

UAE slams Sudan's General Burhan's repeated ceasefire refusal

Ethiopia volcano eruption: UAE expert shares images of effect across Middle East

Ethiopia volcano eruption: UAE expert shares images of effect across Middle East

Jebel Ali port sets breakbulk record, handling 630,000 tonnes in October

Jebel Ali port sets breakbulk record, handling 630,000 tonnes in October

UAE: Gaza journalist, top hostage mediator among guests at Emirates Literature Festival

UAE: Gaza journalist, top hostage mediator among guests at Emirates Literature Festival

Dubai to deliver 10 million meals to support Palestinians in Gaza

Dubai to deliver 10 million meals to support Palestinians in Gaza

 

In announcing the big development, the Qatari Ministry shared a QR code to guide citizens to the Electronic Travel Authorization to apply.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The step comes as a result of ongoing cooperation and coordination between Qatar and Canada. "One of the key milestones was the visit of a delegation from the Department of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) to the Ministry of Interior in the State of Qatar from June 4 to 6, 2024," the Qatari Ministry commented.

What is eTA?

Canada's eTA is an electronic programme which is designed for citizens of visa-exempt countries, allowing them to enter or transit through Canada through a simple online application. This applies to air travel so if nationals of these countries want to travel to Canada via sea or land, they do not have to issue an eTA. The cost of applying via the programme is only 7 Canadian dollars.

What are the other countries eligible for eTA?

Here's a list of countries whose nationals are not required to get Canada visa prior to travel and can apply online to get eTA:

  • Andorra

  • Australia

  • Austria

  • Bahamas

  • Barbados

  • Belgium

  • British citizen

  • British National (Overseas)

  • British overseas citizen (re-admissible to the United Kingdom)

  • British overseas territory citizen with citizenship through birth, descent, naturalization or registration in one of the British overseas territories of:

    • Anguilla

    • Bermuda

    • British Virgin Islands

    • Cayman Islands

    • Falkland Islands (Malvinas)

    • Gibraltar

    • Montserrat

    • Pitcairn Island

    • Saint Helena

    • Turks and Caicos Islands

  • British Subject with a right of abode in the United Kingdom

  • Brunei Darussalam

  • Bulgaria

  • Chile

  • Croatia

  • Cyprus

  • Czech Republic

  • Denmark

  • Estonia

  • Finland

  • France

  • Germany

  • Greece

  • Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People’s Republic of China, must have a passport issued by Hong Kong SAR.

  • Hungary

  • Iceland

  • Ireland

  • Israel, must have a national Israeli passport

  • Italy

  • Japan

  • Republic of Korea

  • Latvia

  • Liechtenstein

  • Lithuania

  • Luxembourg

  • Malta

  • Monaco

  • Netherlands

  • New Zealand

  • Norway

  • Papua New Guinea

  • Poland

  • Portugal

  • Romania (electronic passport holders only)

  • Samoa

  • San Marino

  • Singapore

  • Slovakia

  • Slovenia

  • Solomon Islands

  • Spain

  • Sweden

  • Switzerland

  • Taiwan, must have an ordinary passport issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Taiwan that includes the personal identification number

  • United Arab Emirates

  • Vatican City State, must have a passport or travel document issued by the Vatican