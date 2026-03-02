QatarEnergy stops LNG production after attacks on Ras Laffan, Mesaieed facilities

[Editor's Note: Follow Khaleej Times live blog amid Israeli, US strikes on Iran for the latest regional developments.]

QatarEnergy announced on Monday the suspension of production of liquefied natural gas (LNG) and associated products following "military attacks" on its facilities in Ras Laffan Industrial City and Mesaieed Industrial City in Qatar.

Qatar halted production as Israeli and US strikes and Iranian retaliation triggered precautionary shutdowns of oil and gas facilities across the Middle East.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

In a statement, the company stressed that it values its relationships with all of its stakeholders and will continue to communicate the latest available information. No further details were immediately provided regarding the extent of damage or the timeline for resuming operations.

A wave of attacks on the region stretched into a third day, resulting in the suspension of most oil production in Iraqi Kurdistan and several major Israeli gas fields, throttling exports to Egypt.

Ministry of Defence also confirmed on Monday that two drones launched from Iran attacked Qatar. One drone hit a water tank at a power plant in Mesaieed, and the other targeted an energy facility in Ras Laffan Industrial City, run by Qatar Energy. Officials said there were no human casualties.

Earlier, Qatar intercepted Iranian attacks that targeted civilian infrastructure, including the international airport, the Qatari foreign ministry spokesperson told CNN on Monday, adding that such attacks could not remain unanswered.

Majed Al Ansari also said that Qatar was not engaging with Iran at the moment.

US' allies in the Gulf have come under attack from Iranian missiles and drones. Black smoke rose above the area around the US embassy in Kuwait, where there was a heavy presence of security, ambulances and fire trucks.



