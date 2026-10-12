Qatar warns against slimming product promoted on social media over potential health risks

Qatar’s Ministry of Public Health has warned against the use of GastroZero Phyto Fiber Drink GastroKonjac, a slimming product found to contain two undeclared pharmaceutical ingredients.

Tests conducted by the ministry’s Drug Quality Laboratory confirmed the presence of sibutramine and sildenafil, which were not declared among the product’s ingredients.

The ministry said the presence of these undeclared pharmaceutical ingredients makes the product adulterated and could pose a risk to public health, warning that consumers may be exposed to potentially harmful substances without their knowledge.

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The product, marketed as a slimming drink in 3g sachets sold in packs of 20, is not licensed for sale in Qatar, according to the ministry.

It is being promoted through social media platforms, prompting a warning to consumers about its use.

The ministry said it was working with relevant authorities to take the necessary regulatory and legal measures against those responsible for violations, as part of efforts to safeguard public health and ensure consumer safety.

It also stressed that GastroZero is not a medicine, urging consumers to exercise caution regarding the product.

Gulf crackdown on unapproved slimming products

In July 2026, the UAE’s Emirates Drug Establishment (EDE) took action against 71 violators found marketing or selling unapproved peptide-based weight-loss products, according to statements to Arabic-language daily Al Etihad.

The action included 14 licensed facilities cited for regulatory violations, while 14 social media influencers were referred to the National Media Authority for breaching rules on the online promotion and sale of pharmaceutical products.

The crackdown came amid growing interest in weight-loss treatments, with the EDE warning residents against purchasing medicines from unlicensed online sellers or through social media.