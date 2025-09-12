  • search in Khaleej Times
'Stronger than ever': Qatar comments on security ties with US, denies Axios report

Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani will meet top US officials in Washington on Friday

Published: Fri 12 Sept 2025, 11:34 AM

Save Dh3,500 on iPhone 17: UAE retailers offer deals, zero interest on instalments

Gold rates in Dubai: 22K hits Dh408 again, retests Tuesday’s all-time high

Dubai's '90-day notice' rule to curb sudden teacher exits, ensure classroom stability

Qatar rejected a recent news report saying Doha was reassessing its security partnership with the United States, calling it "categorically false", according to the Qatari International Media Office.

The office's statement called the report a clear and failed attempt to drive a wedge between Qatar and the US by those who benefit from chaos in the region and oppose peace.

"The Qatar-US security and defence partnership is stronger than ever and continues to grow. Our two countries have supported each another for many years, and we will continue working together to promote global peace and stability," it added.

The report published by Axios followed Israel's attack on Qatar earlier this week, when airstrikes targeted Hamas leadership while they were convening in Doha.

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday Israel's decision to strike Qatar was made by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and not by the Republican leader who added that a unilateral attack on Qatar does not serve American or Israeli interests. Trump has said he was not happy about the strike.

Qatar's prime minister will meet top US officials on Friday and is expected to discuss the Israeli attack in his country and the status of talks for a ceasefire in Gaza, which has been under a mounting Israeli assault.

Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani will meet US Secretary of State Marco Rubio at the White House in Washington, the State Department said late on Thursday.

Politico and Axios reported the prime minister was also expected to meet Trump, Vice President JD Vance and US special envoy Steve Witkoff.

The Israeli strike was widely condemned around the world as an act that could further escalate tensions in a region already on edge. The United Nations Security Council on Thursday condemned the attack in Qatar's capital Doha, but did not mention Israel in the statement agreed to by all 15 members, including Israel's ally the United States.

(With inputs from Reuters)