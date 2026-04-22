Qatar allows residents to pay traffic fines for friends, family via new service

In Qatar, residents are now able to pay traffic fines for their loved ones via a new service, as announced on Wednesday, April 22, by the Gulf state's Ministry of Interior.

To settle others' traffic fines, residents need to log in to the Metrash app and choose "payment for other vehichles' violations" from Traffic Services – Violations. The Qatari Ministry mentioned in its announcement that the service will help people ease the financial burdens of fines on their friends and family members.

In Qatar, as in other Gulf nations, traffic violations are strictly monitored by the Ministry of Interior, using high technology and automated systems, with penalties including fines, black points, and vehicle impoundment.

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Common traffic offences such as speeding, running a red light, or using a mobile phone while driving can result in fines ranging from a few hundred to several thousand Qatari riyals.

More serious violations—like reckless driving, driving under the influence, or causing an accident—may lead to heavier penalties, including higher fines, black points on the driver’s licence, vehicle impoundment, or even imprisonment in severe cases.